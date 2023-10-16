Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

LAS VEGAS -- The small, replica Calder Trophy that Matty Beniers received from the NHL is on display in his father's home office.
The Seattle Kraken center said his dad, Bob, also has pucks from his first NHL game and his first NHL goal. Heck, the Bob Beniers collection includes pucks from Matty's time as a kid playing for the South Shore Kings, an amateur program based in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
"I got my dad a puck case for Christmas one year when I was really young," Matty said. "It was for me and my brother's pucks that we would give him. There's probably 25 or 30 pucks in there now. It's from where we started. Basically, the whole timeline is me playing South Shore Kings when I was 10 years old to now. My brother's pucks are in there as well. It's pretty cool."
Bob might eventually need a bigger office to house Matty's memorabilia. If the 20-year-old keeps trending the way he is, there's going to be a lot more hardware and pucks coming into the family home in Hingham, Massachusetts.
Beniers won the Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year last season, when he had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games. He is already considered one of the League's burgeoning top two-way centers and a potential future Selke Trophy winner as best defensive forward.
The Kraken (0-2-1) play their home opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP). Beniers is without a point and minus-3 in his first three games, but there's nobody in Seattle who is worried about that being a trend.
"He's a guy that pays attention," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not specific details, he pays attention to details up and down the rink in a 200-foot sense. He's accountable to himself mostly. He wants to be really good in all of those areas both with and without the puck. The overall game he processes very well, with and without the puck. A lot of times players see it one way much better than they do on the other side of the puck, but Matty tends to process the game really well both directions. That's apparent in his overall game."