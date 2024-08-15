Rempe taking in, enjoying 'pretty special' popularity with Rangers fan base

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Matt Rempe had a line of fans waiting for him, cheering when he arrived at the Shoulder Check Showcase charity event last month, sharpies ready for autographs, phones out for pictures.

It was yet another display of how much life has changed for the 6-foot-7 New York Rangers forward.

A year ago, Rempe was easy to spot because of his size but hard to recognize because he was a sixth-round pick (No. 165) in the 2020 NHL Draft playing for Hartford in the American Hockey League.

Today, not only does Rempe still stand out in a crowd because of his size, he has a following among Rangers fans that at least rivals stars like Chris Kreider and Jonathan Quick, who were at the same event July 25 but did not create the same buzz upon their arrival.

He might even be more popular than them and others at this point.

"I try to take it in, but it's pretty special," Rempe said.

Rempe's popularity, though, is as much a blessing as it is his burden, one he has carries into every offseason training workout, every summer skate.

The notoriety he has among the "Original Six" fan base is fitting for a young, burgeoning, high-scoring, elite forward.

But that's not Rempe.

He is 22 years old. He has played 28 NHL games (17 in the regular season, 11 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs). He has skated exactly 162 minutes and 58 seconds. He's scored two goals, three fewer than his total number of fights. He has 81 penalty minutes to his credit.

He's not even a lock to make the NHL roster out of training camp. And he knows it.

"I'm getting all this attention and I feel like I have to earn it," Rempe said. "I've gotten on the scene, I've done well, but there's so much room for growth. I don't want to let anyone down. I'm terrified of that. That pushes me every single day to try to do the max that I can and ask how much better did I get today?"

The earn-it attitude is why Rempe is so respected by his teammates and coaches.

"His evaluation is probably honest and fair that he's got to continue to work at all aspects of his game, as a lot of young players do," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "He was a guy that came up and he made so much noise. You say, what is it that he has to do [to make the opening night roster]? Well, there's a lot of things."

Rempe is working on all of them, taking the advice he got from the coaching staff in his exit meeting after the season and incorporating it all into his offseason training.

He started by spending five weeks at home in Calgary, during which he took a trip to Edmonton with friend and Winnipeg Jets defenseman prospect Tyrel Bauer to work with retired NHL forward Georges Laraque, who taught them fighting techniques.