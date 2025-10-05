Grzelcyk signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Blackhawks

Defenseman was with Chicago on professional tryout agreement, had 40 points for Penguins last season

Matt Grzelcyk contract

© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Matt Grzelcyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

The 31-year-old defenseman was with the Blackhawks on a professional tryout agreement. He had 40 points (one goal, 39 assists) in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (No. 85) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Grzelcyk has 175 points (26 goals, 149 assists) in 527 regular-season games for the Bruins and Penguins and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 66 playoff games.

Chicago opens the regular season on Tuesday at the Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

