Jones honors Maple Leafs history with new mask

Martin Jones is paying tribute to some iconic Toronto Maple Leafs looks on his new mask.

Painted by his long-time personal artist, Steve Nash of EyeCandyAir, Jones new mask features images of 10 different masks from the past, each encased appropriately in a maple leaf. The masks include the easily identifiable iconic looks of Ed Belfour, Curtis Joseph, Felix Potvin, Doug Favell, Mike Palmateer, Wayne Thomas and Michel “Bunny” Laroque, as well as the old school white fiberglass masks of Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plantes and Johnny Bower.

“We wanted to paint something that would touch upon the deep history in Toronto and while coming up with ideas with Martin we decided to pay homage to what we felt were the 10 most iconic goalie masks in Toronto,” Nash told NHL.com. “While some of these masks do not have artwork on them, the mask itself was a work of art. It also gave me an opportunity to honour some of my favourite artists like Greg Harrison, Michel Lefevre and Frank Cipra who were all influences in my journey as mask artist.”