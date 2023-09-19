Jones honors Maple Leafs history with new mask

Latest News

Richard Rakell remembers sunscreen at Penguins golf tournament

Rakell remembers sunscreen for Penguins golf outing after bad sunburn last year
Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto contract status update

Senators optimistic they’ll sign Pinto to contract soon
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
Connor Bedard play will determine Chicago Blackhawks role

Bedard’s play will determine his role with Blackhawks, GM says
Brayden Schenn named captain of St Louis Blues

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
NHL Global Series Coyotes hold Australia themed costume team building event

Coyotes wear Australia-themed costumes for team-building event 
Australia hockey players starstruck by NHL Global Series

Global Series, Kings, Coyotes has Australia hockey players 'starstruck'
NHL Global Series fans enjoy visit with Stanley Cup in Australia 

Fans enjoy 'surreal' visit with Stanley Cup in Australia
Arizona veteran additions Bjugstad Zucker at Global Series

Bjugstad, Zucker eager to help accelerate Coyotes rebuild
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Aatu Raty trying to earn roster spot with Vancouver Canucks

Raty eager for ‘fresh start’ after settling in with Canucks
Players signed to PTO for NHL training camps 

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Lindy Ruff talks New Jersey Devils season in Q and A

Ruff talks Luke Hughes, Devils plans this season in Q&A with NHL.com
Blue Jackets John Davidson says Mike Babcock hire was mistake

Babcock hire was ‘mistake,’ Blue Jackets executives say
Blue Jackets need to quickly transition from Mike Babcock

Blue Jackets need to quickly move forward, get past Babcock

Jones honors Maple Leafs history with new mask

Toronto goalie’s design brings in 10 images from the team’s past

Martin Jones mask all sides
By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Martin Jones is paying tribute to some iconic Toronto Maple Leafs looks on his new mask.

Painted by his long-time personal artist, Steve Nash of EyeCandyAir, Jones new mask features images of 10 different masks from the past, each encased appropriately in a maple leaf. The masks include the easily identifiable iconic looks of Ed Belfour, Curtis Joseph, Felix Potvin, Doug Favell, Mike Palmateer, Wayne Thomas and Michel “Bunny” Laroque, as well as the old school white fiberglass masks of Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plantes and Johnny Bower.

“We wanted to paint something that would touch upon the deep history in Toronto and while coming up with ideas with Martin we decided to pay homage to what we felt were the 10 most iconic goalie masks in Toronto,” Nash told NHL.com. “While some of these masks do not have artwork on them, the mask itself was a work of art. It also gave me an opportunity to honour some of my favourite artists like Greg Harrison, Michel Lefevre and Frank Cipra who were all influences in my journey as mask artist.”

Martin Jones mask left right - Main

Jones signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with Toronto on August 9. The 33-year-old goalie was 27-13-3 with a 2.99 goals-against average, .887 save percentage and three shutouts with the Seattle Kraken last season, and is 225-163-35 record with a 2.71 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 444 career regular season NHL games over 10 seasons with Seattle, the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.