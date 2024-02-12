NEW YORK -- Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 11.
Markstrom leads 3 Stars of Week
Flames goalie, Bobrovsky of Panthers, Canadiens captain Suzuki earn honors
FIRST STAR – JACOB MARKSTROM, G, CALGARY FLAMES
Markstrom guided Calgary to three straight road victories coming out of the All-Star break, going 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to lift the Flames (25-22-5, 55 points) within three points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. He made 21 saves in a 4-1 triumph over the No. 2-ranked Boston Bruins Feb. 6. Markstrom then turned aside 37 shots, capped by 15 in the final frame, in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils Feb. 8. He closed the week with 35 saves, including 16 in the third period, in a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Feb. 10. The 34-year-old Markstrom, who has won a season-high four consecutive starts dating to Jan. 27 (1.50 GAA, .954 SV%, 1 SO), owns a 17-13-2 record, 2.54 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts through 32 total appearances in 2023-24. That includes a 16-7-1 mark in 24 games since Nov. 7 (2.38 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO) following a 1-6-1 start to the season (3.03 GAA, .897 SV%, 0 SO).
SECOND STAR – SERGEI BOBROVSKY, G, FLORIDA PANTHERS
Bobrovsky – who earlier this month participated in his second career NHL All-Star Game – denied 56 of the 58 shots he faced, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .966 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Panthers (33-15-4, 70 points) within three points of first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He made 21 saves, including 12 in the opening frame, in a 4-2 triumph against the Washington Capitals Feb. 8. The 35-year-old Bobrovsky then earned his 41st career shutout (and third of 2023-24) with 35 stops in a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Feb. 10. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2016-17 and 2012-13) has played in 38 total contests this season (25-10-2, 2.43 GAA, .913 SV%, 3 SO), ranking among the League leaders in wins (3rd), shutouts (t-4th) and goals-against average (6th; minimum: 18 GP).
THIRD STAR – NICK SUZUKI, C, MONTREAL CANADIENS
Suzuki factored on six of Montreal’s nine goals across three games to top the NHL with 4-2—6 as the Canadiens (21-23-8, 50 points) went 1-2-0. He registered 2-1—3, his second three-point performance of the season (also Oct. 26 vs. CBJ: 1-2—3), in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals Feb. 6. Suzuki then posted 1-1—2 in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Feb. 10 before scoring one of Montreal’s two goals in a 7-2 defeat versus the St. Louis Blues Feb. 11. The 24-year-old Suzuki, another 2024 NHL All-Star (his third straight appearance), paces the Canadiens with 17-31—48 in 52 total games this season.