Markstrom leads 3 Stars of Week

FIRST STAR – JACOB MARKSTROM, G, CALGARY FLAMES

Markstrom guided Calgary to three straight road victories coming out of the All-Star break, going 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to lift the Flames (25-22-5, 55 points) within three points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. He made 21 saves in a 4-1 triumph over the No. 2-ranked Boston Bruins Feb. 6. Markstrom then turned aside 37 shots, capped by 15 in the final frame, in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils Feb. 8. He closed the week with 35 saves, including 16 in the third period, in a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Feb. 10. The 34-year-old Markstrom, who has won a season-high four consecutive starts dating to Jan. 27 (1.50 GAA, .954 SV%, 1 SO), owns a 17-13-2 record, 2.54 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts through 32 total appearances in 2023-24. That includes a 16-7-1 mark in 24 games since Nov. 7 (2.38 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO) following a 1-6-1 start to the season (3.03 GAA, .897 SV%, 0 SO).