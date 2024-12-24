Scheifele smiles through the boos with big game for Jets against Maple Leafs

TORONTO — The louder the boos got, the wider Mark Scheifele’s smile became.

There’s a long-time NHL credo that says getting jeered by the opposing crowd means you must be doing something right for your own team to earn the fans’ wrath. That was never more true than at Scotiabank Arena on Monday after the Winnipeg Jets forward had a hat trick and an assist for a four-point performance in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With so many supporters having made the 65-mile trek east from his hometown of Kitchener to see him play in the Jets' only visit of the regular season to Toronto, the satisfaction of putting together such an outstanding game was just that much sweeter.

There was just one question.

Wasn’t a three-goal performance worthy of more hats being thrown onto the ice than the handful of chapeaus that were chucked from the seats, even for a visiting player?

"I was hoping I was going to see a couple right away,” Scheifele said, breaking into a mischievous grin. “Maybe the Jets fans couldn't get the seats closer to the ice.”

Whatever the case, there were no shortage of backers there to see him. And he knew it.

“Yeah, it is always fun,” he said. “I love coming to Toronto just because I have the opportunity to play in front of lots of friends and family, being so close to home.

“Obviously I get a bit extra excited to play here, so getting the win before the break here is huge."