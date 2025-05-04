2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Oilers Western 2nd Round preview

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features eight teams in four best-of-7 series. The second round starts Monday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference Second Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers.

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers

Golden Knights: 50-22-10, 110 points

Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points

Season series: VGK: 2-2-0; EDM: 2-2-0

Game 1: TBD at Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers will play against each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

The two teams met in a highly contentious Western Conference Second Round Series two seasons ago, the Golden Knights advancing in six games on the way to winning their first Stanley Cup two rounds later.

“I think we were playing really good at the time. We felt we had something really good going but we let it slip out of our hands a little, self-inflicted wounds,” Oilers forward Mattias Janmark said. “They’re a good team over there and they ended up winning and so for sure, that one stuck with us. Now we have a chance to get some revenge.”

Vegas used that win against Edmonton to jumpstart its game for the final two rounds on the way to the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

“It was kind of back-and-forth, both teams trying to instill their will on the series and there were a lot of momentum swings,” Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. “It was an emotional series and there was a lot to it. I expect another battle.”

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy believes it will be harder this time around. The Oilers, he said, are as talented as they were two seasons ago and now they are more battle hardened with a long run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season and an impressive comeback in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings.

“They are a heavyweight, that’s what they are,” Cassidy said. “That’s what is in front of us.”

Vegas advanced with a six-game series win against the Minnesota Wild, winning the final three games, including two in overtime. Edmonton eliminated the Kings in the first round for the fourth straight season, winning four straight after losing the first two games on the road.

This season, the two teams split the four regular-season meetings, each team winning two games in regulation.

Ivan Barbashev had five points (two goals, three assists), and defenseman Noah Hanifin (two goals, two assists) and Eichel (one goal, three assists) each had four points against the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers against the Golden Knights with four points (two goals, two assists). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown each had a goal and two assists, and defenseman Darnell Nurse had three assists. Forward Zach Hyman scored two goals, and Connor McDavid had one assist.

Each team has the experience of a recent Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Golden Knights won it in 2023 before losing a seven-game series to the Dallas Stars in the first round last season. The Oilers are coming off last season's Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

“They have a really good team, went to the Final last year and we know it’s going to be a tough series,” Eichel said.

Game breakers

Golden Knights: William Karlsson had two points (one goal, one assist) in the first round, but he is likely the most important forward in this round. Why? Because of his versatility. He’ll start the series on a loaded top line with Eichel and Mark Stone. Cassidy stumbled upon the line late in the Wild series to stop Minnesota's rampaging first line, which dominated the first half of that series. It will be the attempted answer if the Oilers leave top forwards McDavid and Draisaitl on the same line in this series. If Edmonton breaks up its top line, Karlsson can slide to second-line center – where he spent most of the regular season – and give Vegas the depth it needs. He has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in 106 career postseason games.