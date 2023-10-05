On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

One of the most interesting storylines in NCAA Division I men's hockey season, which opens Saturday, is the progress of the high-end freshmen.

Eight players selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, three in the top 11, will play in the NCAA this season and six are freshmen. Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini will also play his first season. The 17-year-old is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Boston College coach Greg Brown said there are factors that make college hockey an attractive place for top prospects.

"Fewer games. More practice time. More time in the weight room," he said. "We play enough games that you can still get the hockey sense and the game situations that you need, but also have more time to develop your body and your mind to get ready for the pro game.

The Eagles have four players (three freshmen and one sophomore) who were first-round picks in the NHL Draft.

"You're playing against older guys, stronger guys," Brown said. "They'll play against a lot of guys that are several years older than them, not just one or two years older. Some guys adjust very quickly and some guys it takes longer. The great players, they will make that adjustment, you just don't know exactly when."

Here are 10 top freshmen who will start their college careers this weekend:

Trey Augustine, Michigan State

An athletic, butterfly goalie, Augustine was brilliant for the United States in a 3-2 overtime win against Sweden in the gold-medal game of the 2023 IIHF U-18 World Championship. The native of South Lyon, Michigan, played the past two seasons for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team and was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 41) of the 2023 draft.

Augustine originally was headed to the University of Michigan but flipped his commitment to Michigan State University.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University

The dynamic center earned Rookie of the Year, Forward of the Year and Player of the Year honors playing for Chicago in the United States Hockey League last season. Celebrini led the league in scoring with 86 points (46 goals, 40 assists) in 60 games. He could contend for the Hobey Baker Award even though he is the youngest player in college hockey.

Ryan Leonard, Boston College

The forward is elite shooter and hard-nosed competitor. He scored the overtime goal that clinched gold for the United States at the U-18 World Championship after he had 51 goals in 57 games for the NTDP last season.

Leonard was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 8) of the 2023 draft.

Oliver Moore, University of Minnesota

A blazing fast center considered by some scouts to be the best skater in the 2023 draft, Moore also has a good scoring touch. He was chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 19) and played the past two seasons for the NTDP.

Bradly Nadeau, University of Maine

A wing with a lethal shot, Nadeau led the British Columbia Hockey League last season with 113 points (45 goals, 68 assists) in 54 games for Penticton, then had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 17 playoff games.

He was selected in the first round (No. 30) by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Gabe Perreault, Boston College

Playing on a line with Smith and Leonard, Perreault had 132 points (53 goals, 79 assists) in 63 games to break Auston Matthews' single-season NTDP record of 117 set in 2014-15.

The New York Rangers chose Perreault in the first round (No. 23). His father, Yanic, played 14 seasons in the NHL.

Jayden Perron, University of North Dakota

The right wing is undersized (5-foot-9, 163 pounds) but very skilled. With Chicago last season, Perron was tied for fifth in the USHL with 72 points (24 goals, 48 assists) in 61 games.

He was chosen in the third round (No. 94) by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State University

Pohlkamp had 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games for Cedar Rapids and was the USHL Defenseman of the Year.

He was chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (No. 132).

Will Smith, Boston College

An offensive force at center, Smith was selected in the first round (No. 4) by the Sharks after two seasons with the NTDP. He had 127 points (51 goals, 76 assists) in 60 games last season.

Smith committed to Northeastern in 2019 at age 14 but changed to Boston College in 2021.

Tom Willander, Boston University

A steady defenseman was a standout for Sweden's silver medal team at the U18 World Championship. The Vancouver Canucks picked Willander in the first round (No. 11). He played most of last season for Rogle in Sweden's junior league.