Kings at Maple Leafs

KINGS (1-0-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (2-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Max Pacioretty
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Timothy Liljegren
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Conor Timmins
Injured: William Nylander (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
Kuemper, who allowed eight goals on 41 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday, will not dress and is day to day. ... Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and will be the backup. ... Kings coach Jim Hiller said "there are a few guys that are banged up" which could affect the lineup by game time. ... Nylander, a forward, will be a game-time decision. ... Liljegren will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first three games. ... Tavares will return after missing a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of an illness.