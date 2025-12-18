Kings at Lightning projected lineups

KINGS (14-10-9) at LIGHTNING (18-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Alex Laferriere -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Quinton Byfield (illness), Phillip Danault (illness)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Homberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Dominic James
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Steven Santini
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Declan Carlile
Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)
Status Report
Both Kings coach Jim Hiller and Lightning coach Jon Cooper will speak prior to warmups to confirm lineups. ...Danault, a forward, is questionable. ...Hagel, a forward, is day-to-day after being forced to leave the game Monday against the Florida Panthers. ...McDonagh and Vasilevskiy are both expected to return to the lineup.