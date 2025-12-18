Kings at Lightning projected lineups

KINGS (14-10-9) at LIGHTNING (18-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Alex Laferriere -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Quinton Byfield (illness), Phillip Danault (illness)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Homberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Dominic James

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile

Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)

Status Report

Both Kings coach Jim Hiller and Lightning coach Jon Cooper will speak prior to warmups to confirm lineups. ...Danault, a forward, is questionable. ...Hagel, a forward, is day-to-day after being forced to leave the game Monday against the Florida Panthers. ...McDonagh and Vasilevskiy are both expected to return to the lineup.