Kings at Islanders projected lineups

KINGS (26-23-15) at ISLANDERS (37-23-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Calum Ritchie
Ondrej Palat -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Max Shabanov -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate with each team playing the first half of a back to back; on Saturday, the Kings visit the New Jersey Devils and the Islanders host the Calgary Flames. ... Sorokin will start against Los Angeles with Rittich starting against Calgary.