Kings at Islanders projected lineups

KINGS (26-23-15) at ISLANDERS (37-23-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Calum Ritchie

Ondrej Palat -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Max Shabanov -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate with each team playing the first half of a back to back; on Saturday, the Kings visit the New Jersey Devils and the Islanders host the Calgary Flames. ... Sorokin will start against Los Angeles with Rittich starting against Calgary.