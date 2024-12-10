Kings at Islanders projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Pierre Engvall
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
The Kings sent defenseman Caleb Jones to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mayfield missed morning skate due to an illness and is a game-time decision. … Duclair, a forward, skated with the Islanders at the morning skate for the first time since being injured against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. Duclair wore a noncontact jersey and will miss his 25th straight game.