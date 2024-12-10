Kings at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (16-8-3) AT ISLANDERS (11-11-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, FDSNW, MSGSN

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Pierre Engvall

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

The Kings sent defenseman Caleb Jones to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mayfield missed morning skate due to an illness and is a game-time decision. … Duclair, a forward, skated with the Islanders at the morning skate for the first time since being injured against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. Duclair wore a noncontact jersey and will miss his 25th straight game.

