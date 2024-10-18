Rittich, Kings defeat Canadiens to snap three-game losing streak

Makes 26 saves 1 day after being pulled in 2nd period for Los Angeles

Kings at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- David Rittich made 26 saves for the Los Angeles Kings, who ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Rittich was making his second consecutive start for the Kings after he allowed four goals on 14 shots and was replaced by Pheonix Copley in the second period of a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Mikey Anderson, Alex Laferriere, Andreas Englund and Adrian Kempe scored for Los Angeles (2-1-2), which allowed 14 goals in its past two games and was 0-1-2 in its past three.

Sam Montembeault made 28 saves in his third straight start for Montreal (2-3-0), which lost 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Justin Barron scored on a wraparound at 7:02 of the first to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Anderson tied it at 1-1 at 18:20 on a slap shot from the left point after Adrian Kempe won an offensive-zone draw.

Laferriere gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 1:37 of the second period, redirecting Jordan Spence’s wrist shot past Montembeault.

Englund made it 3-1 at 17:02 of the third on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line. Kempe scored an empty-net goal with 48 seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.

Lane Hutson played 30:05, a season high, for the Canadiens, who were down to five defensemen for the second and third periods. Mike Matheson sustained an upper-body injury and did not return after the first.

Latest News

Unmasked: Gustavsson of Wild latest to join trend of goalie goals

Miller propels Canucks past Panthers in OT

Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Blue Jackets score 6 in victory against Sabres

Markstrom stops 30 of 31 for Devils in win against Senators 

Wilson, Capitals hand Stars 1st loss of season

McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Panarin gets hat trick, assist, Rangers ease past Red Wings

Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Kucherov scores 2, Lightning rally late past Golden Knights to stay undefeated

Predators wear unique T-shirts to honor defenseman Schenn for 1,000th NHL game

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Woll making 'very good' progress for Maple Leafs

Schenn's path to 1,000 games included winning Stanley Cup twice, time in AHL

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews