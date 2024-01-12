Panthers top Kings with 2 seconds left in OT, rally for 9th straight victory

Reinhart scored on a backhand from the right side to the far post off a feed from Aleksander Barkov.

Florida forced overtime when Matthew Tkachuk tipped a Carter Verhaeghe shot to tie it 2-2 with 2:18 left in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky pulled for the extra attacker.

Sam Bennett scored, Reinhart had an assist, and Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the Panthers (27-12-2), who have not lost since Dec. 21 (4-1 to the St. Louis Blues).

Trevor Moore and Drew Doughty scored, and Cam Talbot made 36 saves for the Kings (20-10-8), who have lost seven straight (0-3-4).

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period when Moore got to a loose puck and lifted it in with Bobrovsky down on the ice.

Bennett tied it 1-1 at 10:58 of the second period. Eetu Luostarinen’s pass from the left face-off circle caught the skate of a charging Bennett and got past Talbot.

Doughty put the Kings in front 2-1 on the power play with 21 seconds left, one-timing a pass by Kevin Fiala from the point.