Panthers top Kings with 2 seconds left in OT, rally for 9th straight victory

Reinhart scores winner, has assist; Los Angeles drops 7th in row

Recap: Kings at Panthers 1.11.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal with two seconds left in overtime to give the Florida Panthers their ninth consecutive win, 3-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Reinhart scored on a backhand from the right side to the far post off a feed from Aleksander Barkov.

Florida forced overtime when Matthew Tkachuk tipped a Carter Verhaeghe shot to tie it 2-2 with 2:18 left in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky pulled for the extra attacker.

Sam Bennett scored, Reinhart had an assist, and Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the Panthers (27-12-2), who have not lost since Dec. 21 (4-1 to the St. Louis Blues).

Trevor Moore and Drew Doughty scored, and Cam Talbot made 36 saves for the Kings (20-10-8), who have lost seven straight (0-3-4).

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period when Moore got to a loose puck and lifted it in with Bobrovsky down on the ice.

Bennett tied it 1-1 at 10:58 of the second period. Eetu Luostarinen’s pass from the left face-off circle caught the skate of a charging Bennett and got past Talbot.

Doughty put the Kings in front 2-1 on the power play with 21 seconds left, one-timing a pass by Kevin Fiala from the point.

Latest News

Ducks' Trevor Zegras injury update status

Zegras out 6-8 weeks for Ducks, will have surgery for broken ankle
San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens game recap January 11

Sharks end 12-game losing streak with win against Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers Detroit Red Wings game recap January 11

Oilers defeat Red Wings in OT, tie franchise record with 9th straight victory
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Islanders game recap January 11

Barzal has 4 points for Islanders in OT victory against Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 11

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks top Penguins in OT for 4th straight victory
Seattle Kraken Washington Capitals game recap January 11

Kraken defeat Capitals for 8th win in row, push point streak to 12
New York Rangers St. Louis Blues game recap January 11

Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers
Chicago Blackhawks Winnipeg Jets game recap January 11

Jets rally past Blackhawks, set franchise record with 8th straight win
Connor Bedard injury status out 6-8 weeks after surgery on broken jaw

Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery for broken jaw
Jeff Skinner Buffalo injury update

Skinner out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury
Anaheim Ducks Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 11

Hurricanes extend point streak to 7 with win against Ducks
New Jersey Devils Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 11

Raddysh, Lightning recover for OT victory against Devils
Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres game recap January 11

Thompson scores twice, Sabres hand Senators 5th straight loss
Sonny Milano Chia Planter Washington Capitals giveaway

Fans flock to arena for Capitals Milano Chia Planter giveaway
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings