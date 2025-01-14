McDavid scores lone goal, Oilers blank Kings

Forward was celebrating 28th birthday, Skinner gets 31-save shutout for Edmonton

Kings at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored the only goal on his 28th birthday, and Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in a 1-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Monday.

Skinner's shutout was his second of the season. His first came less than a week ago in a 4-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 7.

Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse had an assist for the Oilers (27-13-3), who have won six of seven.

Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Kings (24-12-5), who have lost two straight after winning their previous five.

The Kings had a chance to take the early lead at 4:52 of the first period. Anze Kopitar skated in on a 2-on-1 and sent a pass to Adrian Kempe, whose one-timer from the right circle was stopped by the outstretched glove of Skinner before deflecting up and landing on top of the net.

McDavid put the Oilers ahead 1-0 during a 4-on-4 at 18:37 of the second period. Draisaitl outmuscled Kings forward Trevor Moore for a loose puck, skated around the net, and sent a pass out to Nurse for a one-timer in the high slot. Although Kuemper made the initial save, the rebound went right to McDavid, who buried the puck from below the right circle.

