Bouchard breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers defeat Kings to end 3-game skid

Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere scored, and David Rittich made 27 saves for the Kings (29-18-10), who had won five of six.

“I thought we played hard and used a lot of energy the first two periods. We didn’t give them much at all and we were a little bit sloppy to start the third,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said. “They scored a nice goal, got in front of the net and shot it. It was fairly simple, but good execution by them. And then we tried, their goalie made some saves, and I thought Skinner played really well the second half of the game.”

Moore put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 6:45 of the first period, scoring five-hole from the low slot off a pass from Quinton Byfield, who quickly fed him after getting the rebound of Andreas Englund's shot off the end boards.

Moore leads the Kings with 22 goals this season.

“We were in a good spot going into the third, and they had a better jump than we did at the start and we couldn’t get our momentum back there,” Moore said. “We took a couple of penalties, and it was a tough night.

"I thought we had a good 40 (minutes) going, and it goes to show you how fast it can flip, but we’ll rebound.”