Ullmark leaves Bruins game with injury

Linus Ullmark sustained an apparent lower-body injury at 2:40 of overtime for the Boston Bruins in their 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday.

The injury occurred when Ullmark stretched in an attempt to make a glove save on Coyotes forward Logan Cooley’s wrist shot from the slot, which sailed over the crossbar.

Ullmark, who made 32 saves prior to the injury, had to be helped off the ice by two teammates. Jeremy Swayman then allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, scored by Arizona forward Nick Schmaltz at 4:04 of overtime.

“It’s not an ideal situation, but we're confident in our group and whoever is going to be in there. We have all the confidence in `Sway’ coming in, but you never want to see that stuff happen,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “It’s tough for a goalie to come in cold, but we're capable of doing that, no matter what the circumstances are. Whatever the hand you're dealt, you play with it and [try to] make the most of it.”

Ullmark is 13-5-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts) this season. The 30-year-old won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie last season, when he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA, .938 save percentage and two shutouts in 49 games (48 starts).

NHL.com independent correspondent Alan Robinson contributed to this report