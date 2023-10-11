Latest News

Ruff signs multiyear contract to remain Devils coach

Was Jack Adams Trophy finalist last season, led New Jersey to franchise records in wins, points

Lindy Ruff NJD contract extension

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff signed a multiyear contract extension to remain coach of the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Ruff, who was hired July 9, 2020, will enter his fourth season.

His four-year contract, which included an option for the 2023-24 season, was set to expire at the end of this season.

“I’m thrilled to commit here to this situation and couldn’t be prouder of the great progress that our group made last season,” Ruff said. We have a special group in Jersey and there’s an opportunity to accomplish long-term success, make a lot of positive memories and give our fans a lot to cheer about.”

The 63-year-old coach helped New Jersey (52-22-8, 112 points) to franchise records for wins and points last season, when the team posted a 49-point improvement over 2021-22, the largest year-over-year gain since the NHL implemented an 82-game schedule in 1995-96. He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award voted as the top coach in the NHL for the fourth time, representing his third team (Buffalo Sabres, 2005-06, when he won the award, and 2006-07; Dallas Stars, 2015-16).

“This young, exciting team has developed and thrived under Lindy’s stewardship since he joined the Devils’ organization,” Devils managing partner David Blitzer said. “Lindy is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and his extension is well deserved. I’m looking forward to continued team success this upcoming season and beyond.”

Ruff is fifth in NHL history in games coached (1,713) and wins (834).

