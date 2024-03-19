Koltsov dies at 42, was 1st-round pick by Penguins

Had 38 points in 144 NHL games from 2003-06

Konstantin_Koltsov

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Konstantin Koltsov, a former first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins died Monday. He was 42.

Selected with the No. 18 pick in the 1999 NHL Draft, Koltsov played 144 NHL games with the Penguins from 2003-06 and had 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists). He played in all 82 games with the Penguins in 2003-04.

Koltsov was teammates with Mario Lemieux for all three of his seasons, and teammates with current Penguins captain Sidney Crosby during the latter's rookie season in 2005-06.

Koltsov also played for Belarus at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, where they finished fourth, and at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

After playing his final game for the Penguins in 2006, he played 10 seasons in the Russian Super League and Kontinental Hockey League for Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Atlant Mytishchi, Ak Bars Kazan and Dinamo Minsk before retiring in 2016.

Koltsov was working as a coach for Salavat Yulaev, whom he helped win their first championship in 2008.

"He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, fans," the team said in a statement. "Konstantin Evgenievich (has) forever written himself in the history of our club."

Latest News

Jets hope additions of Toffoli, Monahan lead to playoff success

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche visit Blues, seek 7th straight win

Skinner gets hat trick in Sabres win against Kraken

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

Coaches rely on veterans to help acquired players adjust

'Dr. Bob' talks passion for Senators, helping fight against cancer in NHL.com Q&A

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

Youth hockey player breaks out epic celebration during Capitals-Flames game

Simmonds retires from NHL after 15 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Flyers

Compher, sister rock each other’s jerseys before games at PPG Paints Arena

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Guentzel, Kuznetsov giving Hurricanes needed jolt of offense, GM says

Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Kulikov suspended 2 games for actions in Panthers game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL general managers discuss, endorse OT format at meetings

Video review process, expanding coach's challenge discussed at GM meetings

Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl