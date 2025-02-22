Kaprizov ‘going to be out longer than we originally expected’ for Wild, GM says

Kirill Kaprizov will be out longer than anticipated for the Minnesota Wild because of a lower-body injury, general manager Bill Guerin said Friday.

The forward had surgery in late January because of a lower-body injury and was expected to be out a minimum of four weeks.

“I think he’s going to be out longer than we originally expected, how much, I cannot answer,” Guerin told KFAN radio in Minneapolis. “I just don’t know, we’ll see how he progresses. That’s really where we’re at.

“He’s just recovering right now, and we’ll see how it turns out, but he’s going to be a little longer than we expected. And what that does with our (salary) cap situation? I don’t know because when he’s healthy, we’ll put him back in. If he’s not, then we won’t.”