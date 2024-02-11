Hitchcock maintains strong bond with Reid, pulling for Chiefs coach in Super Bowl

Ken Hitchcock isn't necessarily a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but the Hockey Hall of Fame coach will be rooting for them in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Hitchcock and Chiefs coach Andy Reid have a relationship that dates to their time working in the same city, Hitchcock as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers and Reid as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I don't miss any games that Andy's involved with," Hitchcock said. "People ask me what team you're for and I'm an Andy Reid fan. I'm not necessarily a Chiefs fan or an Eagles fan, I'm an Andy Reid fan."

Hitchcock's five seasons with the Flyers, from 2002-03 to early in the 2006-07 season, overlapped with Reid's tenure with the Eagles (1999-2012). But the relationship blossomed during the NHL lockout in 2004-05.

With no team of his own, Hitchcock began to visit others, from the Princeton University men's hockey team to the Trenton Titans of the ECHL and run coaching clinics in British Columbia and the Central Hockey League in Texas.

But before those trips, he spent some time in the NFL.

"I was with Andy and the Eagles for the first six games," Hitchcock said of the 2004 NFL season. "I attended training camp, exhibition games and then the first six league games. There were three home games, and I was on the sidelines with Andy's staff."

Hitchcock said Reid referred to him as the "quality control officer."

"All I did was observe practice and sit in on meetings and things like that," Hitchcock said. "It was a chance for me to learn how another professional team operates.

"I've said to people before, I thought I ran a regimented session, practice, but it was nothing compared to what Andy and his staff did."