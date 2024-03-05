Tappen rejoins NHL Network as studio host, reporter

Tappen, who was part of NHL Network’s on-air team from 2011 to 2015, said, “I am thrilled to be reuniting with my former teammates at NHL Network. A special thank you to the NHL, Steve Mayer, and Josh Bernstein for making this possible. As we enter into the final stretch of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s no greater time to be jumping back into the sport I love, as we prepare to award one team the greatest trophy in all of sports. For my entire career, it’s been an honor to cover this league. I am energized and excited at the thought of returning to the great folks at the NHL Network.”

On Tappen’s return, Vice President of Programming Josh Bernstein said, “We are incredibly excited to have Kathryn back at NHL Network. Her love for the game of hockey is infectious, and it shows in how she covers it.”

In addition to her time at NHL Network, Tappen served as one of the lead hosts for NBC Sports’ hockey coverage from 2014 through 2021, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In March 2020, Tappen anchored an all-female crew on an NHL game broadcast, which marked the first hockey game production by women in the United States.

As a current broadcaster for NBC Sports, Tappen recently concluded her 10th season covering college football. For this past season, Tappen was the sideline reporter for Big Ten Saturday Night, the primetime Big Ten Football game on NBC and Peacock each week during the season. Prior to Big Ten Saturday Night, Tappen was a sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football on NBC from 2014 to 2021, while also hosting live studio coverage from South Bend. In addition to college football, Tappen has been part of NBC Sports’ coverage of the PGA Tour, NFL Kickoff, plus multiple Super Bowls and Olympics.

Tappen’s broadcast career began with New England Sports Network (NESN) as the lead host for Boston Bruins games, while also reporting on the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. Tappen also was the weekend anchor and weekday sports reporter at WJAR in Providence, RI. Tappen, a New Jersey native, was an Academic-All American at Rutgers University as a member of the track and field and cross country teams.

