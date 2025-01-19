Miller planning on ‘being a Canuck’ amid trade report

J.T. Miller said he is trying to keep his focus on his next game for the Vancouver Canucks amid a report Saturday that a trade to the New York Rangers was imminent.

“I'm not getting into this,” the center said after having two assists in a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers. “I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens. I'm focused on the next game.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported Saturday the Canucks were close to dealing Miller to New York and considered pulling him from the lineup against Edmonton, but the deal did not happen.

“I don't know if there's anything,” Miller said. “It's just [trying] to focus on the game. It's probably good you're playing the Oilers tonight, and have a matchup assignment, try to keep me focused.”

Miller is in his sixth season with Vancouver after being traded by the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 22, 2019. He signed a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) on Sept. 2, 2022, with Vancouver after having -- at the time -- an NHL-career high 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 2021-22. He had 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) last season and has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 35 games this season.

He took a personal leave of absence Nov. 19 and returned on Dec. 12 after missing 10 games. Along with his two assists Saturday, Miller won 18 of 23 face-offs (78.3 percent).

"I am playing tonight, and I really would appreciate if we just stayed away from the reasons why I wasn't here," Miller said upon his return. "I'm not going to dive into the reasons why I wasn't here the last three, four weeks. So, I'm here with the team, and I am ready to look forward to what's going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past."

The 31-year-old began his NHL career with the Rangers after being selected by New York in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He played parts of six seasons with the Rangers that included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. He was traded to Tampa Bay as part of New York’s rebuild on Feb. 26, 2018.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said he was aware of the rumors swirling around Miller.

“I think that's part of my job -- to be aware of things like that and just have a good feel for what's going on,” the defenseman said. “But through everything, I thought everyone played amazing, and especially ‘Millsy.’ I thought the way he played against that line (McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman), especially in the third, and he's really competitive. He's a gamer, so it's nice to see.

“Over the last bunch of years, six years, he's a guy that's always going to compete, show up, a lot of passion, a lot of care. And you know when McDavid, (Leon) Draisaitl, two of the best three players in the world are in town, he's going to be ready to go, and he wants that challenge, and he's up for it, as you saw tonight.”

The Canucks (20-15-10) are one point behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

The Rangers (22-20-3) are three points out of the second wild card in the East. They have already made two significant trades this season, sending captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks and forward Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, to the Seattle Kraken.

When asked Saturday if it’s harder to focus on his game, Miller said, “I don't really know what to say, to be honest. I don't have a good answer for you. I'm just trying to focus on game to game, so it's boring, but it's true.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report