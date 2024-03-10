Tortorella of Flyers suspended 2 games for unprofessional conduct

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has been suspended for two games and fined $50,000 for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after being assessed a game misconduct at 10:49 of the first period of NHL Game No. 1,016 on Saturday, March 9, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell announced today.

Tortorella will miss the Flyers’ next two games — March 12 versus the Sharks and March 14 versus the Maple Leafs.

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.