Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent

Jamie Drysdale signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and had yet to join his teammates during training camp.

"Jamie is a talented young defenseman with a bright future'," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "We are happy this process is complete and look forward to his growth as a valued member of our organization."

Drysdale had no points in eight games with Anaheim last season before having season-ending surgery for a torn labrum sustained at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 28.

Selected by the Ducks with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale has 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 113 NHL games.

Drysdale is the second restricted free agent to get a new contract with Anaheim this week, Center Trevor Zegras signed a three-year contract Monday.

After reporting to Ducks training camp Tuesday, Zegras spoke about Drysdale's contract situation.

"I talk to Jamie pretty much every day," Zegras said. "Obviously going through this is tough. When you've got your best buddy going through it too, it makes it a lot easier, so definitely checking in with him pretty much every day."

Anaheim opens the 2023-24 season at the Golden Knights on Oct. 14 (10 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS).