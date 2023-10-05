Latest News

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent

Defenseman, No. 6 pick in 2020 NHL Draft, limited to 8 games last season because of shoulder surgery

Jamie-Drysdale

© Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jamie Drysdale signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and had yet to join his teammates during training camp.

"Jamie is a talented young defenseman with a bright future'," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "We are happy this process is complete and look forward to his growth as a valued member of our organization."

Drysdale had no points in eight games with Anaheim last season before having season-ending surgery for a torn labrum sustained at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 28.

Selected by the Ducks with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale has 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 113 NHL games.

Drysdale is the second restricted free agent to get a new contract with Anaheim this week, Center Trevor Zegras signed a three-year contract Monday.

After reporting to Ducks training camp Tuesday, Zegras spoke about Drysdale's contract situation.

"I talk to Jamie pretty much every day," Zegras said. "Obviously going through this is tough. When you've got your best buddy going through it too, it makes it a lot easier, so definitely checking in with him pretty much every day."

Anaheim opens the 2023-24 season at the Golden Knights on Oct. 14 (10 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS).