Neighbours thriving for Blues with hard work, simple approach

Forward tied for third for St. Louis with 19 goals, 'does everything the right way'

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Jake Neighbours is growing in popularity with each game he plays for the St. Louis Blues.

The 21-year-old forward is in the midst of a breakout season with 19 goals in 59 games. He's tied with forward Jordan Kyrou for third on the Blues in goals, behind forwards Pavel Buchnevich (24) and Robert Thomas (20). Neighbours' six power-play goals are second, one behind Buchnevich (seven).

"He is just a player," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "He's a hockey player and he just loves to play the game. He enjoys being in the dressing room, and as a young player he brings energy, as all those young players do. They love being here, they love the opportunity to play in the NHL and Jake is making the most of it."

Selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 26) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Neighbours has worked his way up the lineup this season. He began on the fourth line, but now is being utilized in a top-six role, which includes a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.

"It's been going pretty well," Neighbours said prior to a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. "I've been getting lots of opportunity, which I've been grateful for, and I've been put in positions to have success. I am playing with some really good players and I'm just trying to take advantage of it. I think just being around the net lots is where I'm finding most of my success.

"I play with a lot of guys that are very good with the puck and good at getting it to the net. And for me, it's about working hard and going to the hard areas, and right now just getting rewarded for it."

Hard work always has been a staple of Neighbours' game. He made the jump from junior hockey to the pros last season, with 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 43 games with the Blues and 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 23 games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

EDM@STL: Neighbours picks the corner for a sweet goal

"He has great leadership qualities for a young player, does everything the right way, and brings a lot of energy to the room," Bannister said. "He's a real good teammate, sticks up for his teammates, so there is a lot of potential moving forward, not only on the ice but off the ice in what he does and what he brings to our team."

Neighbours admits there is not a lot of flash to his game and his success comes from going to the hard areas of the ice and paying the price physically. It's what made him successful during his time in junior hockey, which he capped in 2021-22 by being captain of Edmonton of the Western Hockey League and leading them to the WHL championship and a spot in the Memorial Cup.

"I think the work comes first," Neighbours said. "I've always prided myself on being an effort-based player. I think with that and the opportunity I've been given playing with really good players, you're going to find some offense. So I think just being in a consistent role with these guys has helped me lots and just finding some success."

Neighbours has taken on a bigger role with the Blues this season while still learning what it takes to be an every-day professional.

"I think just the day-to-day process," he said. "It's so much more demanding than junior. In junior you have more practices, but here you're playing more games and it feels like you're almost playing every other day and there are not a lot off days. So you have to make sure you're taking care of your body and you're in the right space to show up and do your job every day."

Neighbours represents a promising future for the Blues (30-26-3), but is doing his best to keep them in the race for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. The loss to the Oilers on Wednesday was their third straight (0-2-1), and they enter play Thursday five points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card from the Western Conference. They next play at home against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSN, BSMW, TVAS).

"He's done a great job in a lot of areas, and he keeps getting better and better as the year has gone on," Thomas said. "He's gotten more confident. He doesn't try to do too much, he sticks to what he's good at and that's what's given him a lot of success this year. A player like that is really important for your team and we're so happy with the way he's developed this year and I can't wait to see his future. He has a really bright one."

Neighbours did not have a point against the Oilers but had a strong game, with three shots on goal, including a hard shot from the left face-off circle with 1:21 remaining in overtime that forced Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner to make a high blocker save and led to a high-danger rebound opportunity in front for Buchnevich.

"Jake was Jake here again," Bannister said. "I thought he was highly competitive and had some good looks at the net and had a good look in overtime. He's played extremely well, and he's continuing to grow as a player. He's very direct, his offense comes from around the net, but he has sneaky skill. For a young player he's very detailed, he's strong, he skates well and goes to the dirty areas, around the blue paint [goal crease]. That's where he scores a lot of his goals."

