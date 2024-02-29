Neighbours thriving for Blues with hard work, simple approach

EDMONTON -- Jake Neighbours is growing in popularity with each game he plays for the St. Louis Blues.
The 21-year-old forward is in the midst of a breakout season with 19 goals in 59 games. He's tied with forward Jordan Kyrou for third on the Blues in goals, behind forwards Pavel Buchnevich (24) and Robert Thomas (20). Neighbours' six power-play goals are second, one behind Buchnevich (seven).
"He is just a player," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "He's a hockey player and he just loves to play the game. He enjoys being in the dressing room, and as a young player he brings energy, as all those young players do. They love being here, they love the opportunity to play in the NHL and Jake is making the most of it."
Selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 26) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Neighbours has worked his way up the lineup this season. He began on the fourth line, but now is being utilized in a top-six role, which includes a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
"It's been going pretty well," Neighbours said prior to a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. "I've been getting lots of opportunity, which I've been grateful for, and I've been put in positions to have success. I am playing with some really good players and I'm just trying to take advantage of it. I think just being around the net lots is where I'm finding most of my success.
"I play with a lot of guys that are very good with the puck and good at getting it to the net. And for me, it's about working hard and going to the hard areas, and right now just getting rewarded for it."
Hard work always has been a staple of Neighbours' game. He made the jump from junior hockey to the pros last season, with 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 43 games with the Blues and 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 23 games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.