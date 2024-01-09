Jack Hughes out 'weeks, not months' for Devils with upper-body injury

Forward leads team with 45 points, was named to 2024 All-Star Game

JHughes_faceoff_up_close

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes is week to week with an upper-body injury for the New Jersey Devils.

Hughes sustained the injury when he fell awkwardly on a rush late in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

"This is going to be weeks, not months," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday. "So we'll evaluate him just week to week. I think we all have to look at that as good news (that it isn't month to month). So we'll just keep evaluating week to week and see how it progresses."

The 22-year-old center leads the Devils with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) and 21 power-play points (five goals) while averaging 20:31 of ice time in 32 games this season. He was recently selected to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

"Obviously, Jack's frustrated with the fact of getting hurt," Ruff said. "We just got to get back as quick as we can. He's been hurt before. We'll get him through it and get him back and going."

Hughes, who did not play in a 6-4 loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, also missed five games in November because of an upper-body injury.

The Devils (21-15-2), who are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games, are fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They currently hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

In addition to Hughes, the Devils are without defensemen Dougie HamiltonHamilton (pectoral) and Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), and forwards Timo Meier (mid body), Ondrej Palat (lower body), and Tomas Nosek (foot).

"Probably the closest guy that is moving along is [Meier]," Ruff said. "He's been skating on his own in a limited fashion. He hasn't had any practice time with us and will continue that as soon as he gets to where he thinks he can practice which I think is in the sooner than later category."

New Jersey opens a three-game road trip at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSUN). Ruff confirmed that none of the injured players will travel with the team.

