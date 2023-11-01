Jack Hughes leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

FIRST STAR – JACK HUGHES, C, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight contests (5-13—18) to power New Jersey to a 5-2-1 October (11 points). He recorded the most points by a Devils player through his first eight appearances of a season – besting the previous high of 15 by Paul Gardner in 1977-78 (9-6—15 w/ CLR) – and became the first player on any team to collect at least 18 points within his first eight games of a campaign since Thomas Vanek in 2012-13 (8-11—19 w/ BUF). Hughes, who also paced the League in power-play assists (t-7) and power-play points (t-10), found the scoresheet in all but his final appearance of the month, producing five multi-point performances. That included consecutive four-point outings Oct. 20 at NYI (2-2—4) and Oct. 24 at MTL (0-4—4) as well as a pair of three-point efforts (Oct. 13 vs. ARI: 0-3—3 and Oct. 25 vs. WSH: 0-3—3). The 22-year-old Hughes, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has registered 92-133—225 in 252 career NHL appearances, highlighted by a franchise-record 99 points last season (43-56—99 in 78 GP).