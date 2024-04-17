Great Clips launches annual ‘Show Your Flow’ campaign

MINNEAPOLIS/NEW YORK/TORONTO – Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and NHLPA, today launched its annual Show Your Flow campaign, which encourages hockey fans to share photos and videos of their unique and individual Hockey Hair flows for the chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. Last year, Great Clips and a panel of judges selected the first six-member class of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame from nearly 4,000 submissions. This year, Great Clips is giving fans the chance to vote on the second class of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame.

This exciting campaign aligns with Great Clips’ renewal of their multiyear North American partnership with the NHL and NHLPA that began in April 2019. In addition to continuing to serve as the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and NHLPA, Great Clips will continue receiving brand exposure during all national U.S. and Canada Stanley Cup Playoffs game broadcasts and at tentpole NHL events, including NHL® All-Star Weekend and NHL Winter Classic®. As part of the renewal, Great Clips will receive broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during marquee NHL events and all Stanley Cup Playoff game broadcasts. Great Clips now also receives weekly brand exposure across the NHL’s vast digital and social media channels through a new “Flowments” social media campaign, which features hockey hair styles of current NHL players.

The Show Your Flow campaign will run from April 17 to May 5. During this time, fans can post a photo or video that best showcases their Hockey Hair on Instagram, X and TikTok, including the hashtags #ShowYourFlow and #Contest and tagging @GreatClips as part of their post. To enter on Facebook, fans must comment on the campaign launch post on the brand’s U.S. or Canada Facebook pages with a video or photo showing their Hockey Hair, including the hashtags #ShowYourFlow and #Contest. For complete contest and sweepstakes rules and information, click here.

The six inductees will also receive two tickets to attend an NHL game of their choice during the 2024-2025 regular season, a $300 USD Great Clips gift card (or equivalent value in CAD), a $300 USD NHLShop.com gift card (or equivalent value in CAD), autographed hockey pucks from NHL stars Matthew Tkachuk and William Karlsson, as well as being featured on Great Clips social and online channels.

Great Clips has also partnered with popular hockey influencers to help spread the word about how fans can earn their place in the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. Show Your Flow partners include Canadian rapper OGR Scintilla, Olly and Jacob from On the Bench, best friend group The Hockey Guys and sports-loving mother of two, Rosie (TheHustlingMama) all received fresh haircuts and created unique content to excite their followers to participate in this year’s Show Your Flow campaign, including an original rap from OGR Scintilla. To view a Show Your Flow compilation video, click here.

Great Clips will put a spotlight on the Show Your Flow campaign throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup® Playoffs including in a national TV commercial, on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during NHL broadcasts, in digital ads and in Great Clips salons across the U.S. and Canada.

“For hockey fans, their hair is the ultimate expression of feeling confident, and Great Clips is proud to provide a platform for them to share their flows as well as memorialize some of the greatest styles through the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “As the official hair salon of the NHL and NHLPA for the last five years, we’ve enjoyed spotlighting great Hockey Hair flows across this sport - from the players to the fans. And through a new partnership renewal with the NHL and NHLPA, we’re looking forward to continuing our celebration of Hockey Hair as well as offering quality haircuts to fans everywhere for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to extend and build upon our longstanding relationship with Great Clips,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “Hockey Hair continues to be a unique and ubiquitous aspect to the sport of hockey. Leveraging that touchpoint with our fans to build an activation platform that allows Great Clips to engage them in a very unique and distinctive way is the gold standard of how we look to develop our partnerships.”

“We are excited to be renewing our partnership with Great Clips,” said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director of Marketing and Community Relations. “Through the partnership, players continue to have the chance to showcase their individualism and hairstyles through unique and fun campaigns like ‘Show Your Flow’ and we look forward to expanding on those opportunities with Great Clips for players going forward.”

For more information, visit www.GreatClips.com/HockeyHair.