Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association are again honoring those who belong in the hero category:

Teachers.

The 2025 Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher program is open for public voting to recognize and celebrate teachers who use the game of hockey to educate and inspire students.

New this year, the program's sixth in strategic partnership with EVERFI, the leader in powering social impact through education, were nominations for teachers outside of the Future Goals™ network and STEM. To date, the program has honored 296 teachers as nominees with 16 winners. The expansion opened the door to a broader audience from all backgrounds who care about education and diversity.

You can vote at NHL.com/MVT once per day every day, through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 1 while learning more about the nominees, each one an important influence in a child's life. The teacher elected as the 2025 Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher will receive a trip to the 2026 NHL All-Star Game.

The Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher program, part of the NHL and NHLPA's Future Goals initiative and funded by their joint Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Makeba Story (Carolina Hurricanes), a fifth-grade math teacher at Fairview Elementary School in Covington, Georgia, was named the 2024 Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher.