Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

NHL, NHLPA, EVERFI to honor educator of year with trip to 2026 All-Star Game

NHL_MVT_unbranded
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association are again honoring those who belong in the hero category:

Teachers.

The 2025 Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher program is open for public voting to recognize and celebrate teachers who use the game of hockey to educate and inspire students.

New this year, the program's sixth in strategic partnership with EVERFI, the leader in powering social impact through education, were nominations for teachers outside of the Future Goals™ network and STEM. To date, the program has honored 296 teachers as nominees with 16 winners. The expansion opened the door to a broader audience from all backgrounds who care about education and diversity.

You can vote at NHL.com/MVT once per day every day, through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 1 while learning more about the nominees, each one an important influence in a child's life. The teacher elected as the 2025 Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher will receive a trip to the 2026 NHL All-Star Game.

The Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher program, part of the NHL and NHLPA's Future Goals initiative and funded by their joint Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Makeba Story (Carolina Hurricanes), a fifth-grade math teacher at Fairview Elementary School in Covington, Georgia, was named the 2024 Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Playoff races discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Dickinson out rest of season for Blackhawks with wrist injury 

Chychrun signs 8-year, $72 million contract with Capitals

NHL Buzz: Theodore game-time decision, Hertl out for Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Playoff push is most fun, most stressful time of season

EDGE stats: Werenski has top skating distance game of season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can clinch berth against Capitals

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 25

Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Garland ties it late, Canucks top Devils in shootout in Demko’s return

Oettinger makes 32 saves, Stars shut out Wild

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Healy talks helping fellow retired players in Q&A with NHL.com

Gretzky’s 894th NHL goal against Jets assistant passed Howe for most in professional hockey history

Jets set to host Capitals in battle of NHL's best

Laughton determined to overcome early struggles with Maple Leafs after trade from Flyers