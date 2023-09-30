Latest News

NHL preseason results September 29

Hockeyville: ‘The time is now for women’s hockey’

Players signed to PTO for NHL training camps 

Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Training Camp Buzz: Jake Guentzel practices with Pittsburgh

Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

NHL preseason roundup September 28

nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news and notes

Vasilevskiy injury difficult for Lightning to overcome

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Flyers 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

David Pastrnak scored twice for the Boston Bruins in his preseason debut, a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden in Boston Friday.

Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist, and Joel Farabee and Ryan Poehling scored for Philadelphia. Brink and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout. Samuel Ersson stopped eight of 10 shots in 28:59 before being replaced by Cal Petersen (16 saves). 

Danton Heinen scored, and Linus Ullmark, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL, made 33 saves for Boston in his preseason debut. 

Farabee put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 7:31 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left side off a Bruins turnover. 

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 12:46 before Poehling’s power-play goal put the Flyers back in front 2-1 at 17:27.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 7:40 of the second period. 

Heinen gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 15:00 before Brink tied it 3-3 at 4:07 of the third.