Panthers at Jets projected lineups

PANTHERS (25-20-3) at JETS (20-23-6)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Gustav Nyquist -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Cole Koepke, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
Status report
Marchand, a forward, will miss his seventh straight game. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.