Panthers at Jets projected lineups

PANTHERS (25-20-3) at JETS (20-23-6)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Gustav Nyquist -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Cole Koepke, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Status report

Marchand, a forward, will miss his seventh straight game. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

