Reinhart scores 50th of season, Panthers top Flyers to end 4-game skid

Forward has 2 goals, assist, Stolarz makes 32 saves for Florida

Recap: Panthers at Flyers 3.24.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Sam Reinhart scored two goals, including his 50th of the season, and the Florida Panthers ended a four-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored, and Brandon Montour had three assists for Florida (46-20-5), which lost in a shootout (4-3) to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves.

Bobby Brink scored, and Felix Sandstrom made 11 saves for Philadelphia (36-27-9), which defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday.

Reinhart scored his 50th into an empty net at 18:48 of the third period. He's the second Panthers player ever to score 50, joining Pavel Bure, who scored 58 in 1999-2000 and 59 in 2000-01.

Reinhart made it 1-0 at 10:34 of the first period on a shot from the slot on the right side.

Tarasenko made it 2-0 with a power-play goal 55 seconds into the second period. Reinhart made a seam pass to Tarasenko, who shot past Sandstrom’s glove from the right face-off circle.

Verhaeghe extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:43 of the third period with a shot from left side that went off the top of Sandstrom's glove.

Brink made it 3-1 at 12:54. With the Flyers on the power play and Sandstrom pulled for an extra attacker, Ryan Poehling slid a pass through the crease to Brink on the left post.

