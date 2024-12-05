Panthers at Flyers projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Spencer Knight

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Sergei Bobrovsky

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Erik Johnson

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Bobrovsky, who is away from the team awaiting the birth of his child, could play against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The goalie will his third straight game Thursday. ... Ersson took part in the morning skate but the goalie will miss his 10th straight game.