Mikkola fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 1170 in Florida on Sunday, March 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:58 of the third period. Mikkola was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.