Panthers score 6 straight, surge past Islanders

Mackie Samoskevich scored his first NHL goal, Anton Lundell had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 25 saves for the Panthers (6-3-1), who have won three of four.

They trailed 3-0 less than 12 minutes into the game.

“I think we just started really slow,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought we moved the puck slowly, and then when we stopped trying to possess the puck on every change of possession, we got faster. … It was just a slash out on the first goal. Just get it out, get it in, and get it to the net. So I thought we sped up with the puck.”

Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, and Maxim Tsyplakov had two assists for the Islanders (3-3-2), who won 4-3 in overtime at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves.

“Nothing changed,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We knew it'd be a 60-minute game. I mean, come on. These guys won the Stanley Cup (last season). They’re a good team. They're a special team. They know how to win. They know how to come back.”