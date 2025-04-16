Puljujarvi to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Jesse Puljujarvi will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 8:28 of the third period in the Panthers' 5-1 loss at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Chaffee left the game following the hit, for which Puljujarvi was assessed a match penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.