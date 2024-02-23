RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored with 19 seconds left in the third period, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 44 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes, who ended the Florida Panthers’ 11-game road winning streak with a 1-0 win at PNC Arena on Thursday.
Aho scores with 19 seconds left, lifts Hurricanes past Panthers
Kochetkov makes 44 saves for Carolina; Tkachuk, Forsberg injured for Florida
Aho scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Andrei Svechnikov's shot was blocked by defenseman Niko Mikkola at 19:41.
The Hurricanes (34-17-5) have won four in a row and six of their past seven.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (37-16-4), who had won seven in a row.
Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Gustav Forsling did not play after the first period. Tkachuk took a hard hit in the corner from Svechnikov at 17:55 of the first.