Aho scores with 19 seconds left, lifts Hurricanes past Panthers 

Kochetkov makes 44 saves for Carolina; Tkachuk, Forsberg injured for Florida

Recap: Panthers @ Hurricanes 2.22.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored with 19 seconds left in the third period, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 44 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes, who ended the Florida Panthers’ 11-game road winning streak with a 1-0 win at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Aho scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Andrei Svechnikov's shot was blocked by defenseman Niko Mikkola at 19:41.

The Hurricanes (34-17-5) have won four in a row and six of their past seven.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (37-16-4), who had won seven in a row.

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Gustav Forsling did not play after the first period. Tkachuk took a hard hit in the corner from Svechnikov at 17:55 of the first.

Latest News

Rangers defeat Devils, extend winning streak to 9

McMichael scores twice, Capitals get past Lightning

Kane, Red Wings rally, top Avalanche in OT for 3rd straight win 

Letang scores 2, Jarry makes 31 saves for Penguins in win against Canadiens

Norris scores twice, Senators hand Stars 4th straight loss

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Bemstrom traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets

Bains living dream after debut with Canucks as rare Punjabi NHL player

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stone week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Matthews' chase for 70 goals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin, Tanev expected to play for Flames against Bruins

Bruins showcase resolve, composure on way to top of East standings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises