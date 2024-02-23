Aho scores with 19 seconds left, lifts Hurricanes past Panthers 

Aho scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Andrei Svechnikov's shot was blocked by defenseman Niko Mikkola at 19:41.

The Hurricanes (34-17-5) have won four in a row and six of their past seven.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (37-16-4), who had won seven in a row.

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Gustav Forsling did not play after the first period. Tkachuk took a hard hit in the corner from Svechnikov at 17:55 of the first.