Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (24-18-3) at HURRICANES (28-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SNO, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)

Status report

Tkachuk participated once again in the Panthers morning skate; the forward, who has not played this season, also took the morning skate prior to a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Marchand, a forward who has missed three games, also skated; coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on either player. ... Schwindt will return after missing 27 games with an upper-body injury. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Gostisbehere, a defensemen, did not practice Thursday because of an illness.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Status Report: Ullmark returns to practice with Senators

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Balinskis signs 2-year contract with Panthers

NHL On Tap: Kane in sight of U.S.-born scoring mark for Red Wings

Hockey Day in Canada brings back colorful memories

Golden Knights rally late, defeat Maple Leafs on Eichel's OT goal

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Mammoth edge Stars to push point streak to 6

Sorokin makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Oilers

Backlund has short-handed goal, assist, Flames edge Blackhawks

Bruins hold off Kraken, extend winning streak to 5

Panthers visit White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

5 things learned from 2026 All-American Game