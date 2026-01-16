Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

PANTHERS (24-18-3) at HURRICANES (28-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SNO, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)

Status report

Tkachuk participated once again in the Panthers morning skate; the forward, who has not played this season, also took the morning skate prior to a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Marchand, a forward who has missed three games, also skated; coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on either player. ... Schwindt will return after missing 27 games with an upper-body injury. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Gostisbehere, a defensemen, did not practice Thursday because of an illness.