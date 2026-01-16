Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

PANTHERS (24-18-3) at HURRICANES (28-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SNO, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)
Status report
Tkachuk participated once again in the Panthers morning skate; the forward, who has not played this season, also took the morning skate prior to a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Marchand, a forward who has missed three games, also skated; coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on either player. ... Schwindt will return after missing 27 games with an upper-body injury. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Gostisbehere, a defensemen, did not practice Thursday because of an illness.