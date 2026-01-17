Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ CAR – 11:11 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No Goal Florida

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen impaired goaltender Brandon Bussi’s ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

