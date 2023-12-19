CALGARY -- Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves in his return for the Calgary Flames, a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.
Markstrom makes 33 saves in return, Flames defeat Panthers
Backlund breaks tie in 3rd with short-handed goal; Florida has lost 3 of 4
Markstrom missed the previous seven games because of a fractured finger he sustained in practice on Dec. 4.
"Big win for us," Markstrom said. "It was nice to be back in there."
Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman each scored short-handed in the third period for the Flames (13-14-5), who have won two in a row after losing four straight (0-2-2).
"We obviously talked before the last home game here against Tampa (a 4-2 win on Saturday) and four games before Christmas, we need to win that to claw back in the race here," Markstrom said.
Sam Reinhart scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Panthers (18-11-2), who lost three of the final four games of a season-long five-game road trip.
"I think we've left some out there," Reinhart said. "We see some success. We see when we have the puck we're playing well. It's an easy one to learn from. It's time to get back home, reenergize, and get ready for two big ones before Christmas."
Backlund gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 3:31 of the third period, lifting a backhand over Stolarz's glove on a breakaway that was created by a turnover by Reinhart at Calgary's blue line.
"We've got some players that can skate well, and if there's a chance, we talked about that we don't cheat for chances, but if the play's there we go for it," Backlund said. "If we can find a way to score some big goals, that's big for the team."
Coleman was awarded the goal that made it 3-1 after he was tripped while attempting to shoot into an empty net on another breakaway at 18:24.
The goal came shortly after Markstrom made a right pad save on Sam Bennett at the edge of the crease while he was without his stick.
"He was great," Backlund said. "He played really well, really solid. Great to see him come in first game back and play that well. I'm really happy for him."
Martin Pospisil put the Flames ahead 1-0 at 8:45 of the first period when he beat Stolarz short side with a backhand on a partial breakaway.
Reinhart tied it 1-1 at 19:29, scoring on a rebound in front one second before a power play expired.
"It is frustrating," Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. "I think we were playing good for two periods there, getting a lot of chances. I think we just couldn't get in front of [Markstrom's] eyes, so he's seeing a lot of those shots. He's a good goalie. He stopped all the chances that we had in those two periods. We scored on a power play, that was big for us at the end of the first. Just put ourselves on our heels, took a lot of penalties in the third. They capitalized on one of their chances."
NOTES: Calgary has scored eight short-handed goals this season, which is tied with the St. Louis Blues for the NHL lead. ... Backlund's short-handed goal was the 17th of his NHL career, passing Kent Nilsson for second in Flames history. Theo Fleury is first with 28. ... Kulikov played in his 900th NHL game. ... Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich had his five-game goal streak and six-game point streak end. ... Calgary defenseman Chris Tanev was plus-3 and blocked 10 shots in 20:10 of ice time in his return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. ... Coleman has nine points (four goals, five assists) during an NHL career-long seven-game point streak.