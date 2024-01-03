Panthers pull away from Coyotes in 3rd for 5th straight win

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves, and Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (23-12-2). Florida and the New York Rangers are the only NHL teams with multiple winning streaks of at least five games this season.

Alex Kerfoot scored short-handed, and Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for the Coyotes (19-15-2), who had won two straight and six of seven. Vejmelka had won four in a row.

Reinhart made it 2-1 on a power play at 7:56 of the third period, redirecting Aleksander Barkov’s sharp-angle pass from along the goal line for his sixth goal during the winning streak.

Tkachuk’s first goal in 10 games extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:38, on a rebound that apparently deflected in off Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring.

Gustav Forsling’s empty-net goal at 17:39 made for the 4-1 final.

Verhaeghe’s fourth goal in five games gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 10:46 of the first period. Verhaeghe’s pass on a Panthers rush deflected off Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad’s skate back to Verhaeghe for a wrist shot from the hash marks.

Florida is 16-0-2 when scoring first.

Kerfoot’s goal tied it 1-1 at 3:16 of the third. Kerfoot stole the puck from former Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the blue line, then scored off Lawson Crouse’s giveback pass while skating down the slot.

Logan Cooley appeared to give Arizona an early lead at 2:41 of the first with a shot from the blue line, but the goal was quickly waved off because forward Liam O’Brien interfered with Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky, who won his fourth in a row and fifth in six games, is 10-2-1 against the Coyotes.