Panthers pull away from Coyotes in 3rd for 5th straight win

Reinhart, Tkachuk score 42 seconds apart for Florida; Vejmelka makes 35 saves for Arizona

Recap: Panthers @ Coyotes 1.2.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk scored 42 seconds apart in the third period and the Florida Panthers won their fifth in a row, 4-1 against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves, and Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (23-12-2). Florida and the New York Rangers are the only NHL teams with multiple winning streaks of at least five games this season.

Alex Kerfoot scored short-handed, and Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for the Coyotes (19-15-2), who had won two straight and six of seven. Vejmelka had won four in a row.

Reinhart made it 2-1 on a power play at 7:56 of the third period, redirecting Aleksander Barkov’s sharp-angle pass from along the goal line for his sixth goal during the winning streak.

Tkachuk’s first goal in 10 games extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:38, on a rebound that apparently deflected in off Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring.

Gustav Forsling’s empty-net goal at 17:39 made for the 4-1 final.

Verhaeghe’s fourth goal in five games gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 10:46 of the first period. Verhaeghe’s pass on a Panthers rush deflected off Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad’s skate back to Verhaeghe for a wrist shot from the hash marks.

Florida is 16-0-2 when scoring first.

Kerfoot’s goal tied it 1-1 at 3:16 of the third. Kerfoot stole the puck from former Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the blue line, then scored off Lawson Crouse’s giveback pass while skating down the slot.

Logan Cooley appeared to give Arizona an early lead at 2:41 of the first with a shot from the blue line, but the goal was quickly waved off because forward Liam O’Brien interfered with Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky, who won his fourth in a row and fifth in six games, is 10-2-1 against the Coyotes.

Latest News

Toronto Maple Leafs Los Angeles Kings game recap January 2

Jones makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Kings
New York Islanders Colorado Avalanche game recap January 2

MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders
Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks game recap January 2

Perron scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Red Wings past Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Edmonton Oilers game recap January 2

McDavid has goal, 4 assists, Oilers defeat Flyers for 6th straight win
Ottawa Senators Vancouver Canucks game recap January 2

Canucks score 5 in 1st in win against Senators
Montreal Canadiens Dallas Stars game recap January 2

Canadiens hold off Stars, end 3-game losing streak
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap January 2

Markstrom makes 28 saves, Flames defeat Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning Winnipeg Jets game recap January 2

Jets extend point streak to 9 with win against Lightning
World Junior Championship semifinals preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship semifinals
Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators game recap January 2

Saros makes 21 saves, Predators shut out Blackhawks
Washington Capitals Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 2

Ovechkin, Capitals hold off Penguins to end 4-game skid
Carolina Hurricanes New York Rangers game recap January 2

Svechnikov scores twice, Hurricanes cruise past Rangers
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 2

Van Riemsdyk sparks Bruins past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win
Kaprizov Gustavsson out week to week for Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov, Gustavsson out week to week for Wild
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 2

NHL Buzz: Okposo week to week with lower-body injury for Sabres
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Patrice Bergeron announces Hilary Knight PWHL Boston captain

Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule