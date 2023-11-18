Stolarz makes 34 saves, Panthers hold off Ducks

Stolarz, who was a backup for Anaheim from 2019-2023, signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1.

"He was, I think, our best player, for sure," Florida forward Anton Lundell said. "He did some big saves and kept us in the game. We needed some big saves in some key moments, and we got them from him. Luckily, we were able to get the win with two goals."

Eetu Luostarinen and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Panthers (11-5-1), who came off a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and have won six of seven (6-1-0). Lundell had two assists.

Florida forward Aleksander Barkov left 57 seconds into the third period and did not return after knee-to-knee contact with Ducks rookie defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who was assessed a minor tripping penalty.

“We’ve got to get him back and get him looked at, and then we’ll see from there,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of Barkov, who entered the game tied for second on the team with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).