Panthers season preview: Maintaining winning formula crucial to success

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.

Coach: Paul Maurice (second season)

Last season: 42-32-8, fourth in Atlantic Division; lost to Vegas Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

3 KEYS

1. Maintain their winning formula

The Panthers figured out how they needed to play during the course of Paul Maurice's first season as coach, going 23-12-4 in their final 39 games to clinch the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They then upset the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in the postseason to reach the Cup Final. Using what worked for them from the start of this season will be an important part of getting back to the playoffs.

2. Survive without Ekblad and Montour

Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are recovering from offseason shoulder surgery after playing through injury during the playoffs, and each is expected to be out until mid-December. The additions of defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson (one-year contract), Niko Mikkola (three years), Dmitry Kulikov (one year) and Mike Reilly (one year) will help, but playing the first two months of the season without two of their top four defensemen will be a challenge.

3. Goaltending depth

Sergei Bobrovsky was one of the driving forces behind the Panthers' run to the Cup Final last season, going 12-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games during the playoffs, but they wouldn't have qualified without Alex Lyon, who started the final eight regular-season games. Bobrovsky, who turned 35 on Sept. 20, will need help again this season. With Lyon signing with the Detroit Red Wings, Spencer Knight is expected to carry some of the load after returning from the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program, which he entered Feb. 24. Anthony Stolarz, who was 5-6-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .899 save percentage in 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season, was signed to a one-year contract as insurance.