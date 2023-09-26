Panthers season preview: Maintaining winning formula crucial to success

Latest News

Jason Robertson talks Dallas Stars expectations in Q and A

Robertson talks need for consistency, Stars expectations in Q&A with NHL.com
Dallas Stars 2023-24 season preview

Stars season preview: Oettinger workload, play past regulation among keys
NHL preseason roundup September 25

Preseason roundup: Ekman-Larsson has 3 assists in Panthers debut
Training Camp Buzz News and Notes September 25

Training Camp Buzz: Couturier plays 1st game for Flyers since 2021
Kraft Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news Day 1

Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne, Day 1
Connor Bedard fitting in with Chicago on and off ice

Bedard fitting in with Blackhawks on, off ice
nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL players preparing to visit former teams for first time this season

NHL players preparing to visit former teams for 1st time this season
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy on Ice live mock draft show YouTube

'NHL Fantasy on Ice Draft' on YouTube
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey projections defenseman point stats

Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections
Kraft Hockeyville town West Lorne Ontario small but mighty

‘Small but mighty’ West Lorne, Ontario, set to host Kraft Hockeyville
Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 season preview

Avalanche season preview: Johansen acquisition bolsters forward depth
Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 season preview

Red Wings season preview: DeBrincat, Compher added to boost offense
Colorado youth hockey program grows in Hispanic community

Color of Hockey: Youth program grows game in Hispanic community near Aspen

Panthers season preview: Maintaining winning formula crucial to success

Goaltending depth, surviving absences of Ekblad, Montour also keys

Forsling-Verhaeghe-Tkachuk

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.

Coach: Paul Maurice (second season)

Last season: 42-32-8, fourth in Atlantic Division; lost to Vegas Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

3 KEYS

1. Maintain their winning formula

The Panthers figured out how they needed to play during the course of Paul Maurice's first season as coach, going 23-12-4 in their final 39 games to clinch the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They then upset the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in the postseason to reach the Cup Final. Using what worked for them from the start of this season will be an important part of getting back to the playoffs.

2. Survive without Ekblad and Montour

Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are recovering from offseason shoulder surgery after playing through injury during the playoffs, and each is expected to be out until mid-December. The additions of defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson (one-year contract), Niko Mikkola (three years), Dmitry Kulikov (one year) and Mike Reilly (one year) will help, but playing the first two months of the season without two of their top four defensemen will be a challenge.

3. Goaltending depth

Sergei Bobrovsky was one of the driving forces behind the Panthers' run to the Cup Final last season, going 12-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games during the playoffs, but they wouldn't have qualified without Alex Lyon, who started the final eight regular-season games. Bobrovsky, who turned 35 on Sept. 20, will need help again this season. With Lyon signing with the Detroit Red Wings, Spencer Knight is expected to carry some of the load after returning from the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program, which he entered Feb. 24. Anthony Stolarz, who was 5-6-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .899 save percentage in 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season, was signed to a one-year contract as insurance.

What's next for the Panthers this offseason?

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Florida will begin the season with only two of its top six defensemen from the playoffs last season, Gustav Forsling and Josh Mahura, because of the injuries to Ekblad and Montour and the departures of Radko Gudas (signed with Anaheim Ducks) and Marc Staal (signed with Philadelphia Flyers). Ekman-Larsson, Mikkola, Kulikov, Reilly and returnees Lucas Karlsson and Matt Kiersted will have training camp and preseason games to demonstrate if and where they fit into those four open spots. Among the forwards, rookies Grigori Denisenko and Mackie Samoskevich could earn spots on the opening night roster with their play.

Most intriguing addition

Evan Rodrigues, who signed a four-year contract July 2, is the leading candidate to fill the opening at left wing alongside center Aleksander Barkov created when Anthony Duclair was traded to the San Jose Sharks on July 1. The 30-year-old had 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. Rodrigues kept pace during the games he played with Nathan MacKinnon with Colorado, so he replaces the speed element Florida lost on that line with Duclair gone and potentially could increase his production playing regularly with Barkov.

Biggest potential surprise

If Samoskevich doesn't earn an NHL job in training camp, he could be there by the end of the season. The 20-year-old had two assists in two regular-season games and four assists in seven playoff games with Charlotte in the American Hockey League at the end of last season after completing his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, where he had 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 39 games.

Ready to contribute

Denisenko should get a chance to play regularly in the NHL this season after playing 26 games the past three seasons. The 23-year-old had three assists in 18 regular-season games last season, in addition to 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 56 AHL games with Charlotte, and played in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final when Matthew Tkachuk was out because of a fractured sternum.

Fantasy sleeper

Sam Bennett, C (fantasy average draft position: 158.4) -- Since joining the Panthers during the 2020-21 season, Bennett has averaged 0.99 5-on-5 goals per 60 minutes, third for Florida (minimum 80 games), and he continues to be underrated in fantasy despite playing on a line with high-scoring wings Matthew Tkachuk (consecutive 100-point seasons) and/or Carter Verhaeghe (led Florida with 42 goals last season). Bennett also is a category coverage player to prioritize in the late rounds of a fantasy draft; last season he was third on the Panthers in hits during the regular season (150 in 63 games) and led them in shots on goal (73) during the playoffs. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Grigori Denisenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Lucas Carlsson -- Nikko Mikkola

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder)