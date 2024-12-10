Panthers see growth in season-ticket sales, TV viewership after Stanley Cup win

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers were viewed differently at the NHL Board of Governors meeting this year. Not only are they Stanley Cup champions, they’re a model for business strategy and growth.
“All the teams are coming up to me,” Panthers president Matt Caldwell said Tuesday. “I mean, Florida was, like, a team that was forgotten about, and now we’re considered, like, a destination franchise, as we call it. You don’t just go to South Florida to enjoy the beaches. You can win hockey games, win championships, and also have this exciting fanbase.”
The Panthers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs 18 times and lost in the opening round six times from 1996-2021. They struggled to fill the stands. But they won a playoff series in 2021-22, went to the Cup Final in 2022-23 and won the Cup last season.
“We were growing,” Caldwell said. “But then actually winning the Cup has completely accelerated that.”
This season, the Panthers have sold out of season tickets for the first time. They capped the number at 15,000 full season-ticket equivalents. Amerant Bank Arena has a capacity of 19,109 for hockey, eighth in the NHL.
“We’ve sold them out in the lower bowl before, but this is the first time between the lower bowl, the upper bowl,” Caldwell said. “We have a big arena. We have over 19,000 seats. So, never imagined that happening.”
Florida is averaging 18,632 fans this season, eighth in the NHL. Caldwell said it will sell out at least 30 of its 41 home games.
The composition of the crowds has changed too. Opposing fans often have invaded games, especially when the Panthers are hosting an Original Six team.
“They still get in,” Caldwell said. “But they’re totally dwarfed by the number of Panther fans now.”
Sponsorship, merchandise, parking, and food and beverage revenue each is at an all-time high.