Fellow rookies confident Bedard will make smooth transition to NHL

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Connor Bedard dominated junior hockey last season in a way few players before him ever have.

The 18-year-old forward led the Western Hockey League with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games with Regina. It was the most points by a player in the league since 1995-96, and the third-most ever by a player 17 or younger (Bedard turned 18 on July 17), after Rob Brown (173 points, 1985-86) and Ken Yaremchuk (157, 1981-82). It was the most goals by a WHL player since Pavel Brendl scored 73 in 1998-99.

Bedard also helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in seven games, a Canada record and the fourth-most of any player in WJC history.

He capped his season by helping Regina reach the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2018, and he had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven postseason games.

It’s no wonder he was the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, and it’s no wonder his fellow rookies who played with him and against him in juniors believe he will be just fine making the jump to the NHL.

"I got to see him when he first entered (the WHL) and it's been amazing to see how much he's grown," Seattle Kraken defenseman prospect Ryker Evans, a teammate on Regina from 2020-22, said last month at the NHL Rookie Showcase. "I was learning things from him when he was just 15 years old. So, it's been pretty cool to play with him and just to see him grow. It's been awesome."

There was a lot of awesome from Bedard last season, most of it rooted in his play at the World Juniors, especially his dazzling overtime goal in a 4-3 win against Slovakia in the quarterfinals.