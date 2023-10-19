Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Red Wings ‘trending in the right direction’ with fast start to season
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1
Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win
Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche
Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask
Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife

Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife
Jets forward Vilardi out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Vilardi out 4-6 weeks for Jets with sprained MCL
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
Nashville Predators Luke Schenn injury status

Schenn out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury for Predators
Brady Tkachuk shares how tough brother was in Final

Brady Tkachuk 'didn't realize how tough' brother Matthew was until Final

ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season

Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken each averaged over 500,000 viewers on Tuesday

Levi_Thompson

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2023-24 NHL season continues to deliver record viewership on ESPN.

The Buffalo Sabres' 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday averaged 525,000 total viewers and 246,000 between ages 18-49, up 11 percent and 14 percent respectively from last season's comparable games.

The second part of ESPN's doubleheader on Tuesady, a 4-1 win by the Colorado Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken, averaged 513,000 viewers, including 260,000 from 18-49, up 51 percent and 55 percent from last year's comparable games.

On Oct. 10, the season's opening night, ESPN aired a tripleheader, which included the Chicago Blackhawks at the Pittsburgh Penguins, its most-viewed regular-season game on record. Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, got his first point in the 4-2 win by Chicago.

That game, along with the Tampa Bay Lightning defeating the Nashville Predators 5-3 and the Vegas Golden Knights topping the Seattle Kraken 4-1, each averaged 909,000 total viewers, peaking at 1.65 million. It was a 40 percent increase from last season's opening night doubleheader, which featured the Lightning against the New York Rangers and the Golden Knights against the Los Angeles Kings.

ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively air the Edmonton Oilers at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET), and ESPN will air Bedard and the Blackhawks at Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche (10:30 p.m. ET).

This coming Tuesday, ESPN and ESPN+ will hold "Frozen Frenzy," which will include a tripleheader on ESPN along with whip-around coverage of all 16 games on the NHL schedule that night on ESPN+ and ESPN2. For more on "Frozen Frenzy," click here.

ESPN ratings_2023-24