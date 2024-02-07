Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak

The Oilers finished one win shy of tying the NHL record of 17 consecutive wins held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He was really good tonight,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said of Hill. “We don't win the game without his performance. He earned his paycheck tonight.”

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist in the third period, and William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy scored for the Golden Knights (30-15-6), who have won six of eight.

“I wasn't really focused on [the streak]. I mean, they're hot over there, and they had won however many in a row,” Hill said. “I was more focused on just playing our game tonight and trying to get two points. It's a big rivalry, and for us to do it with a couple guys that were missing in our lineup is huge.”