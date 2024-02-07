Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak

Stephenson has goal, assist in 3rd; Edmonton finishes 1 victory shy of tying NHL record

Recap: Oilers at Golden Knights 2.6.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 30 saves to help the Vegas Golden Knights end the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The Oilers finished one win shy of tying the NHL record of 17 consecutive wins held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He was really good tonight,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said of Hill. “We don't win the game without his performance. He earned his paycheck tonight.”

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist in the third period, and William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy scored for the Golden Knights (30-15-6), who have won six of eight.

“I wasn't really focused on [the streak]. I mean, they're hot over there, and they had won however many in a row,” Hill said. “I was more focused on just playing our game tonight and trying to get two points. It's a big rivalry, and for us to do it with a couple guys that were missing in our lineup is huge.”

EDM@VGK: Stephenson buries the dish from Marchessault to put Golden Knights ahead

Connor McDavid scored in his fourth straight game, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the Oilers (29-16-1), who had not lost since Dec. 19.

“We had a lot of things go right obviously,” McDavid said. “Winning 16 straight, you have to have things go well and you have to get some bounces. And we got some bounces, but I thought we went out and earned our bounces and earned our luck. Tonight, we didn’t go out and get it. Credit to them, they make a shot and they’re able to clog it up enough to get it done.”

McDavid gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period with a short-handed goal on a breakaway.

Roy tied it 1-1 at 18:06 with a backhand on the rebound of Alex Pietrangelo’s shot.

“I liked a lot of things about our game, unfortunately we came up a little short,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think the big turning point was the late goal they scored in the first period, and then for us it was just missed opportunities, whether it was just [hitting] goal posts or their goalie coming up big or missing an empty net. I think the chances were there; I think it was one of our better games that we played in the last two or three weeks.”

EDM@VGK: McDavid and Draisaitl go 2-on-0 with McDavid finishing SHG

Stephenson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 1:24 of the third period on a one-timer off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault, beating Skinner blocker side.

Karlsson scored an empty-net goal at 19:27 for the 3-1 final.

“At the end of the day, it's two points for us,” Karlsson said. “That's how we get to look at it. I'm sure they're bummed because they could have written history. I know the feeling actually because I was with [the Columbus Blue Jackets] back in the day (2016-2017) when we had that [16-game win streak] going. It was a bummer whenever we lost.”

NOTES: Roy extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists). … McDavid has nine points during a four-game point streak (five goals, four assists). … The Golden Knights became the fourth reigning Stanley Cup champion to end an opponent’s win streak of 10-plus games, joining the 2021-22 Lightning, 1993-94 Canadiens and 1978-79 Canadiens.

