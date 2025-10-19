Jack Hughes helps Devils defeat Oilers for 4th straight win

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, Nico Hischier had two assists, and Jake Allen made 27 saves for the Devils (4-1-0). Connor Brown scored in his first game against his former team since he signed a four-year, $12 million contract ($3 million average annual value) with New Jersey on July 1.

"Those are kind of the special moments in your career," Brown said. "Obviously, it's just one of 82 but it kind of felt a little bigger for me playing the old club and being able to pot one in a timely manner like that. It was a fun afternoon."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals, Connor McDavid had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 18 saves for the Oilers (2-2-1), who have lost two straight.

"When you're scoring goals and firing on all cylinders, you can afford a mistake here and there," said McDavid, the Edmonton captain. "We can't afford to make mistakes right now with the way we're going offensively. We have to find a way to clean up the mistakes first and then get ourselves going offensively."

Edmonton was playing the third of a five-game road trip. It went 0-for-3 on the power play and is 1-for-12 in the past four games.

Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 8:07 of the second period. After taking a pass from Brett Pesce in stride near the Oilers blue line, he skated past three Edmonton players in the high slot before scoring on a wrist inside the far post from the left face-off circle.

"Just a great pass in the neutral zone (by Pesce)," Hughes said. "For him to knock that down and then get it up to me right away, it opened for me to split the middle. So just a really heady play by him."

Bratt pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:02, scoring on a backhand from low in the right circle.