Oilers at Bruins projected lineups

OILERS (16-12-6) at BRUINS (20-14-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matt Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Quinn Hutson

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Tomasek, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Jarry is expected to make his third consecutive start. He’s 2-0-0 in his first two games since arriving in Edmonton via trade. ...Regula did not participate in the team’s morning skate Thursday at TD Garden. ...Stillman is expected to make his Oilers debut. Swayman will make his third consecutive start. He’s won three of his last four games . . . Jeannot, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness, is expected to play . . . Arvidsson, Aspiort, Callahan and Jokiharju all skated before Wednesday’s practice, while Blumel participated in Thursday’s optional skate. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he doesn’t expect any of those players to return this week.